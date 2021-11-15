Jorge Jesus will leave Benfica at the end of the season, says the newspaper

Jorge Jesus’ cycle at Benfica may be nearing its end. According to the Portuguese newspaper ‘O Novo’, the Portuguese coach will leave Águias at the end of the current season and will be free on the market.

Jesus has a contract with Benfica until June 2022, just when the season ends. However, the direction of the Portuguese club will not extend the link of the 67-year-old coach. According to the publication, the new president of the club, Rui Costa, does not intend to have JJ, as he believes it will be “time to start a new cycle” in Águias.

Jorge Jesus was hired by Benfica in July 2020, still in the management of Luís Filipe Vieira, former president of the club and who resigned in July after being accused of involvement in tax fraud.

In all, Jorge Jesus has 74 games in charge of Benfica with 46 victories conquered. The team is third in the Portuguese Championship, with just one point behind the leader Porto. In the UEFA Champions League, the situation is more complicated, with the Portuguese needing to win every game to avoid being eliminated in the group stage.