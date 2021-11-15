Julia Stockler on sex scenes: ‘Hard’

Before “Secret Truths 2”, Julia Stockler had never recorded a sex sequence in her career. The 33-year-old actress, who plays Irina in the production and disputes the love of Matheus (Bruno Montaleone) with her family, said filming was “extremely difficult”.

“I had never done it. And it’s something extremely difficult for me. But the direction took great care of us. There were few people on set and everything was done to make us as comfortable as possible,” he said in an interview to the columnist’s website Patricia Kogut.

“Besides, Bruno, my scene partner, was wonderful. He always acted in a very respectful and delicate way. For example, as soon as the scenes were over, he would cover for me. This partnership was fundamental. I only have compliments for him”, added.

In “Secret Truths”, Julia plays Giotto’s sister, played by Johnny Massaro. In real life, he’s your brother-in-law. She has been dating the actor’s older brother, model Gian Massaro, for a few months. “I’ve known Johnny for ages.”

“During the pandemic, I spent 25 days in Visconde de Mauá shooting a film he directed. I ended up meeting Gian, we stayed and then we started dating […] When we found out that we would be brothers in the soap opera, it was a party,” he said.