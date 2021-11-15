Juliette gets emotional at a meeting with Caetano Veloso: ‘I just wanted to cry’ | celebrities



Juliette gets emotional when she meets Caetano VelosoReproduction/Instagram

Rio – Juliette Freire used her social networks, this Sunday (14), to share the records of her meeting with Caetano Veloso. In a publication on Twitter, the champion of “BBB21” did not hide the emotion she felt upon meeting the singer-songwriter, owner of great Brazilian music hits.

“I couldn’t speak because I was so nervous… I just wanted to cry with gratitude to meet him, but I held back. He sang to me and I still think it was a dream,” he joked. The influencer delighted her followers by sharing a photo with Caetano: “What love, girl! You deserve it!”, commented a fan. “Your face says it all,” added another netizen.

The girl from Paraíba also posted a sequence of photos of the so dreamed meeting on her Instagram and included a video of the 79-year-old artist singing “Cajuína”. “‘To exist for what is it intended?’ I met Caetano and I couldn’t say much… my mind just kept repeating the word gratitude. I closed my eyes and felt it”, he wrote in the caption of the post.

