Jundiaí surpasses international indicators of complete immunization against COVID-19

Published on 11/14/2021 at 10:48 am

While the United States of America (USA) complete 58.7% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and Brazil 59.4%, Jundiaí, if it were a country, would be among the first places, with 77.02% among all the population already immunized with two or a single dose against the disease. Below Spain (79.1%) and South Korea (77.2%) and above Japan (75.2%), Italy (73.5%), France (68.7%) United Kingdom ( 68.4%) and Germany (67.4%), If the cut is only among the adult population (about 340 thousand people), Jundiaí surpasses 91.5% of the adult population already fully vaccinated.

On the eve of completing 10 months of vaccination, the municipality has already applied 712,000 doses of immunizing agents between first, second, single doses and booster doses among the population, until Saturday (13). To advance even further, however, it is necessary that the population that has reached the necessary periods for the applications of second doses and booster doses, to attend the vaccination posts to complete the scheme and for the city to achieve the so-called ‘collective immunity’, or herd immunity.

“Jundiaí started the vaccination campaign on January 21, with application to Health professionals on the front lines of the fight against the pandemic. Achieving relevant data such as those presented is the result of the teams’ intense work and dedication to offer vaccines to everyone. The higher the immunized percentage, the greater the protection of the most vulnerable population and the lower the risk of developing serious forms of the disease”, comments Mayor Luiz Fernando Machado.

91.5% of the adult population of Jundiaí is already vaccinated

Comparatives

Jundiaí, according to data from the website VacinaJá, of the Government of the State of São Paulo, is among the cities with more than 400 thousand inhabitants, among the first places in application. Santos, who is of equivalent size, has 88.4% of the vaccinated population; Piracicaba appears with 85.7% and Jundiaí with 87.4%. São Paulo, with more than 12 million inhabitants, has 88.2% vaccination rates. Mogi das Cruzes is equivalent in the general population of the city, but presents 78.6% of the vaccinated population. The data are from the morning of this Sunday (14).

“There are studies that indicate the need for percentages above 70% of the population to be completely immunized to prevent the virus from remaining in circulation. With regard to COVID-19 and its large-scale and extremely easy transmissibility, it is essential that more than 95% of the population is fully immunized to reduce the circulation of the virus. Therefore, those who have not yet sought their dose, do so, as soon as possible, so that we can overcome this stage of the pandemic”, advises Tiago Texera, manager of the Health Promotion Management Unit (UGPS).

According to data from the Epidemiological Surveillance (EV), about 20 thousand people are expected to receive the second dose of the immunizing agent and only a third of people aged 60 years or more able to receive the third dose, or booster dose, sought the application . “If everyone does their part, Jundiaí will be able to reach 95% of the population vaccinated in this month of November”, says the manager.

