Junior and Monica show the 1st photo of their two children together and surprise

Musician Junior Lima and digital influencer Monica Benini delighted when they showed their two children together

The musician Junior Lima and digital influencer Monica Benini surprised and delighted when they showed the first photo of their two children together. They are the proud parents of one-month-old Lara and four-year-old Otto.

Junior and Monica are very discreet about their children, but now the famous mother has shown a beautiful photo in which she appears holding little Otto and Lara on her lap. In showing the record, she made a beautiful reflection.

Monica wrote: “If there’s one thing that has never had a limit here at home, it’s lap. The cozy one. Nested. The lap that reminds us that our home is really the place where we want to be. Giving them lap (and in his lap) I renew, recharge, restructure, calm down. I take a deep breath because I know here is my safe haven. I let my arm tingle and my back hurt. I see it, I feel it, but I resist it. One day I will miss this a lot, I always think. But wherever they are, as long as I’m here in this world, my lap will always be the dock they can return to. With all the honor and love that I can afford.”

Afterwards, she showed another report she made about holding her children with Junior Lime. “Otto has always been a lap child. From the lap. And that was never denied, regulated. On the contrary. It was always offered. I lost track of how many times, especially when traveling, we carried it until our arms got tired…and then he would jump from his mother’s lap to his father’s lap. And vice versa. Even today, when I notice he’s stretching his little leg to climb into our laps. I Love. It feels like my heart is smiling whenever he snuggles into me. And that was always a very conscious thing for me. I always valued our warmth to the full. And then I was daydreaming about it today because the universe brought us a girl equally in love with lap. Lara is a month old and her naps are much longer when she is in her lap. At dawn she wants coziness, proximity, smell, presence. Want to breastfeed. And how to suckle this girl. During pregnancy I, who made a mental programming of what I would do while she took the long newborn naps, I find myself here being held incessantly. I sit and watch her sleeping, nursing. And when she’s on grandma’s, daddy’s lap, I give the boy a lap. I became a lap relay, hehehe. And as my arm tired and things hurting, I am grateful. For the privilege of being able to be present, of being a presence… for the privilege of allowing that, even if the outside world runs at a surreal speed, our little world here goes very smoothly. Without wanting to romanticize, but being well aware of the present that is gestating, giving birth, mothering, being a home. I honor. Life outside can wait”.

In front of the beautiful photo and report, the singer Sandy made a point of commenting. She said: “What a picture! What moment”. And digital influencer Juliana Goes said: “Thank you for that… it helped me come back to myself. For essence. And for the reception”. Model Caroline Trentini also said: “Ahhh you guys”.

