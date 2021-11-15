Justice Decides Daughter to Receive Half Inheritance of Dead Mega-Sena Winner | Rio de Janeiro

Márcio Alves/O Globo Agency Adriana Ferreira Almeida became known as the Widow of the Mega-Sena for having the millionaire Renné Senna killed

After 14 years of disputes in the courts, the court determined that the daughter of former farmer Renê Senna, murdered in 2007 after winning at Mega-Sena, receive half of her father’s fortune, around R$43 million. According to last month’s decision, the amount can be deposited in Renata Senna’s account, considered the millionaire’s legitimate heir, after the State has collected taxes. It’s the first time Senna’s heritage will be moved since the murder. The process runs in secrecy of Justice.

The fight over the inheritance came to an end in the first half of this year, when the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) denied an appeal by the widow Adriana Ferreira Almeida, sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder, whose objective was to validate the will that gives the right to she to half the fortune. The Judiciary considered that the millionaire was manipulated by Adriana, who already had a plan to kill him. The judgment, thus, recognized a previous will, which gave to nine of Renê’s brothers the right to the other half of his property.

As Adriana can still appeal, the brothers have not yet been allowed to receive the other half of the amount. The amount that Senna’s daughter can have access to, however, still does not correspond to the total inheritance. The amount of R$ 14 million obtained from the sales of the Nossa Senhora da Conceição Farm, in Rio Bonito, where Renê spent the last seven months of his life, and of the cattle of the former farmer, was not included in the calculation.

The former farmer was shot dead on January 7, 2007 in the municipality of Rio Bonito, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro. According to the sentence that condemned her, Adriana ordered the death of her husband after he said he would exclude her from the will, as he knew he was being betrayed. In September of last year, all possible remedies were exhausted, and Adriana was definitively convicted of Renê’s murder. She has already served four years of her sentence, counting the period in which she was held in pre-trial detention, before her sentence.

Defeats in Justice



Over the past month, the woman who became known as the Widow of the Mega-Sena has had two court defeats. One of them was in the process that she was convicted of the murder of Renê Senna. The defense tried to overturn the judgment, but judge Marcus Basílio did not receive the appeals, in a decision of October 22nd.

Just last week, another defeat: judge Nagib Slaibi Filho denied a request by Adriana’s defense for the former farmer’s daughter to undergo a new DNA test. The widow wanted to prevent Renata from having the right to the inheritance because she was the legitimate daughter of the former farmer.