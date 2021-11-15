Kaboom! has “Heats Black Friday” this weekend; see offers

Products with discounts of up to 50% for you to enjoy while stocks last

The weekend will be full of offers on KaBuM! Until next Monday or while supplies last, the site promotes the “Esquenta Black Friday” with discounts of up to 50% on various products.

Heats up Black Friday KaBuM! – All offers

In the list we have monitors, processors, mouse, keyboard and more. The discount is greater for those who choose to pay in cash via Pix or credit card, but it is possible to pay for your purchases in up to 12 installments without interest.

See the selection of offers we’ve prepared:

Compete for a Super Machine and a Tesla Model 3

And that’s not all. Another edition of the Super Máquina promotion is also happening at KaBuM. This year, the prizes are a state-of-the-art PC Gamer with the very best in hardware and another Tesla Model 3 car. Together, the prizes total more than half a million reais.

The ultra PC Gamer features an Intel Core i9 processor, RTX 3090 GPU graphics card, 128GB of RAM memory, as well as custom cooling and RGB lighting. A complete machine, fast and high-performance, with what is most innovative for gameplay and any other activity.



To compete for these two super prizes, valued at more than half a million reais, it’s easy: for every R$200 in purchases on KaBuM!, the customer will earn a coupon. The chances of winning can be enhanced in the following ways:

Buying through the KaBuM App!;

Using PIX as a means of payment;

Prime Double Coupon: Prime Ninja customers are also entitled to double coupons;

Buying products from the brands sponsoring the action;

Downloading the KaBuM App! and making your registration, while those who already have registration only need to download the application;

Referring a friend to make their first purchase on KaBuM!.

…..

