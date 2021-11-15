Kirsten Dunst Talks About Pay Inequality in Hero’s First Trilogy

Actress recalls some difficulties from the original hero trilogy at Sony!

In the early 2000s, long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe was formulated, a franchise came to change the concept of superhero movies once and for all. the trilogy of Spider man per Sam Raimi is one of the milestones in the history of cinema, but it also retains some details, characteristics and, of course, some problems of its time – like the actress Kirsten Dunst just revealed.

In a new interview with The Independent, Dunst commented a little about the production of the films. According to her, there was a huge salary difference between her and her co-star, Tobey Maguire – and as much as she knows he is the great protagonist of the franchise, the actress also remembers about how the Sony used it to publicize and boost the success of the films:

“The pay gap between me and Spider-Man was extreme. I didn’t even think about it at the time. It was just like, ‘oh yeah, Tobey is playing Spider-Man.’ But do you know who was also on the poster for the second movie? Spider-Man and me.”

When he recorded his appearance for the first film, Dunst was just 19 years old. She had already worked on several projects, such as Interview with the Vampire and lovely women (both from 1994), in addition to jumanji (from 1995). Went with Spider man and her sequels to Kirsten started to be taken seriously in the middle of blockbusters and other great productions. Since then, she has worked with renowned filmmakers such as Lars Von Trier and Walter Salles.

In the interview, she didn’t give specific details about what the pay gap was between her and Tobey Maguire – but the actress recalled some of her demands. Sony that left her one foot behind. For example, they even suggested dental surgery to “fix and align” your teeth. She recalls the case: “I said, ‘hmmmm no. I like my teeth”.

Then she says that a producer took her to a dentist’s office and she still turned down the demand. Because of this, she didn’t lose the role, but later found out that her teeth had been edited into the poster for the second film, to make them straighter. The actress has already made it clear that she will not return to Spider-Man: No Return Home, but with so many rumors emerging, we can only wait and see.

Below, see also: