know how to check the amount on the account and when it is possible to withdraw it

Caixa approved the distribution of approximately R$8.12 billion of the net profit of the Severance Indemnity Fund for Employees (FGTS). The amount is equivalent to 96% of the R$8.46 billion gain obtained in 2020 by the fund.

The transfers were distributed proportionally, according to the balances already available in the FGTS accounts for all workers. The calculation carried out by Caixa to determine the FGTS profit established the index of 1.86%.

Thus, for each amount of R$100 in the worker’s account, approximately R$1.86 was credited.

FGTS Profit Consultation Channels

To consult and know if the profit value of the FGTS has already been deposited into your fund account, there are the following off-site channels available:

FGTS mobile app (available for Android and iOS);

Caixa’s website;

Internet Banking Caixa (available to bank customers);

Service channels via telephones 3004-1104 (in capitals and metropolitan regions) and 0800-726-0104 (in other regions).

If it is not possible to access the FGTS profit through the virtual channels, the worker can have access to the statement at the counter of a Caixa branch. For face-to-face assistance, it is necessary to bring documents that prove your identity and inform the requested data.

Despite some flexibility already established during the pandemic, Caixa recommends giving priority to remote forms. However, face-to-face service is guaranteed.

Is the FGTS withdrawal available?

It depends. The deposit of FGTS profit did not change the withdrawal rules. Money can only be withdrawn from the account if you are a worker. comply with the rules stipulated by Caixa. Below, we list all the ways to withdraw the FGTS: