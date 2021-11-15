Laboratory launches test to alert about type 2 diabetes risk – 11/15/2021

To alert the population and sensitize people about the risk of type 2 diabetes, a pharmaceutical company launched the Response in Ponta do Dedo campaign, in which it invites them to take a test online which allows us to understand the risk of developing the disease from questions about life habits and family history.

At least 90% of people with diabetes have type 2, according to the SBD (Brazilian Society of Diabetes). Type 2 is one in which the body is unable to properly use the insulin it produces or does not produce enough of the substance to control blood glucose.

Data from Diabetes Atlas, produced by the IDF (International Diabetes Federation), show that Brazil is the fifth country in the world in terms of incidence of the disease, with 16.8 million carriers. Despite being a chronic disease, diabetes is controllable and the patient can to have a normal life.

To take the test, just access the site www.respostanapontadodedo.com.br/.

If the result is moderate, high or very high, the person receives a voucherr to take a free blood glucose test, known as a fingertip test, at a pharmacy partnering with the campaign. The tests are being offered throughout Brazil, in large pharmacy chains, and the complete list is available at site of the campaign, in the “Search pharmacy” tab.

“It is important that diabetes patients understand that it is possible to live with the disease and to have a quality life based on changes in routine and lifestyle. In addition to the proper treatment, the capillary blood glucose test – or fingertip test – is an important tool to monitor diabetes and prevent the wide variation in blood sugar,” said the laboratory’s medical manager, Marina Figueiredo.