Latam’s accumulated loss exceeds US$ 6 billion

Latam’s accumulated loss exceeded US$ 6 billion and more than doubled compared to May 2020, when the company filed for bankruptcy protection. The data are in the balance sheet for the third quarter of the company, released last Tuesday (9/11).

When it filed for judicial recovery, at the beginning of the pandemic, the airline had an accumulated loss of US$ 2.6 billion, 130% less than the current figure. The company must present its recovery plan to the American court until the next 26th. This deadline has already been postponed five times.

In an interview with the column last month, the CEO of Latam Brazil, Jerome Cardier, said that the company will only leave the judicial recovery process when it obtains a plan with the necessary liquidity for the airline to be aggressive in the market. “I want to get out well, I don’t want to get out quickly,” Cardier declared.

Latam’s short-term debt stands at $10.6 billion. In August, the figure was US$ 10.9 billion, according to the company informed the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the American equivalent to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM).

The market reacted poorly to the release of data for the third quarter of Latam. On Wednesday (11/10), the company’s shares fell 4.35% on the New York Stock Exchange.

