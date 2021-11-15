Lázaro Ramos and Taís Araujo break patterns and pose nude for a magazine

Determined to break the pattern of the famous margarine commercial family, Lázaro Ramos and Taís Araujo posed nude for the cover of the latest issue of Ela magazine, from O Globo newspaper. The idea of ​​doing the rehearsal completely without clothes came from the actress.

About to complete 18 years of marriage, the couple is considered an ideal type of family by Brazilians, but the two guarantee that they do not want to be in this place. In the interview, Taís explained the decision: “Although we are a very standard family, with a woman, man, daughter and son, we do not believe that it is the only existing model. So, it was a way of saying, ‘You know what? Let’s try to break the fuck up!’”.

Like every couple, they are also looking for ways to reinvent their relationship after so much time together. And when it comes to sex life, Taís reveals: “It requires a job”. Lázaro adds, laughing: “You have to try to discover other things… I’m about to buy new underwear and she’ll go crazy”.

On Twitter, the actress joked with netizens by announcing the cover: “I know what you thought: who has plays!”.

