Lázaro Ramos wants to spice up sex with Taís Araújo: ‘She’s going to go crazy’

Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos have been married for 17 years and have a traditional family. Parents of Maria Antônia, 6, and João Vicente, 10, the artists are on the list of the 100 Most Influential Blacks in the World in 2021, by the Most Influential People of African Descent (Mipad), and they live a relationship, literally, of magazine cover.

But when they decided to pose as a couple for the magazine Ela, from the newspaper “O Globo”, the artists decided to innovate. And it was at the request of the actress, who was a doll in the 1990s, that the photos were unclothed. “Although we are a standard family, with a woman, man, daughter and son, we don’t believe it is the only model that exists. So, it was a way of saying: ‘You know what? Let’s try to break this po***!'”, shot.

Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos spice up their sex life

The relationship rocked by a lot of love and good doses of humor, came to be quite shaken during the forced quarantine by the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite this, the couple made a comeback. “We are going to renew ourselves, discovering other common goals, even if, at times, there are conflicts. It gives us an electric shock, but then we come back, we look at each other again and we renegotiate”, guaranteed Lázaro, who reacted with good humor after his name was confused with that of a serial killer.

The actor also explained that to maintain an active sex life after having children and so many years of relationship, it is necessary to reinvent oneself. “You have to try to find other accessories. I’m about to buy some underwear and she’ll go crazy,” he promised, without revealing, however, the model of the underwear.

Despite the partnership and the desire to make it work, Taís assumes that keeping the flame burning “requires a job”. “There’s a lot of surprise. Suddenly, there’s a giant wish out of nowhere, and you say: ‘Ouch!'”, pointed out Lázaro. See the couple’s sexy photos below!