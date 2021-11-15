Learn all about Fuel for Delivery

Everything about Fuel delivery (Photo: Unplash)

Some important measures related to the sale of fuels throughout Brazil were announced by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), on November 5th. For example, the main one is the regulation of the service of fuels for delivery. The service still leaves many doubts for all of us. Thus, check the video and stay inside!

Fuel for Delivery: How does this new delivery system work?

Dealers X Fuel for Delivery

It is noteworthy that the change should cause controversy. This is because drivers from all over the country will be able to receive fuel and fill up their vehicle without having to go to a service station. However, there will be some rules. For example, station owners will need to request a specific authorization from the ANP.

In addition, the posts will have to send the georeferenced coordinates (GPS) to the agency at the time the request for authorization to carry out the activity is made.

Fuel dealers will also have to make some changes. Changing the “flagship loyalty” is one of them. According to the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), they must highlight the CNPJ, the corporate name or the trade name of the distributor on the metering pumps.

Changes in displayed value

Also, another change that affects the consumer is the value shown in the stations. Currently, when we pass a gas station we can see that the fuel values ​​on the price panel are being shown with three digits after the comma (For example: BRL 6.499).

With this ANP change, posts will only have to show two digits after the comma (For example: R$ 6.49). The company says this can make it easier for consumers to understand.