Legislative Elections in Argentina: What a Center Left Defeat Means for Fernández

  • Marcia Carmo
  • From Buenos Aires to BBC News Brasil

Alberto Fernández and supporters

Despite his coalition having fewer votes than the opposition, Fernández spoke of “triumph”

Argentines went to the polls on Sunday (11/14) in midterm parliamentary elections. The results indicate a defeat of the government of President Alberto Fernández, from the centre-left, to centre-right parties.

The election renewed half of the Chamber of Deputies and a third of the Senate.

With almost all votes counted, the opposition appears ahead of the government in the count.

It is the first time since the return of democracy in 1983 that a Peronist government has experienced this political scenario, according to analysts. The low voter turnout (71%) was also historic, according to official data.