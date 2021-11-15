Legislative Elections in Argentina: What Center Left Defeat Means for Fernández | World

Argentines went to the polls this Sunday in midterm parliamentary elections. The results indicate a defeat of the government of President Alberto Fernández, from the centre-left, to candidates from the centre-right.

The election renewed half of the Chamber of Deputies and a third of the Senate.

With almost all votes counted, the opposition appears ahead of the government in the count.

It is the first time since the return of democracy in 1983 that a Peronist government has experienced this political scenario, according to analysts. The low voter turnout (71%) was also historic, according to official data.

The election result also showed that the government and the opposition party, Juntos por el Cambio (Together for Change) will have practically the same number of votes in the Chamber of Deputies — 118 for the ruling party Frente de Todos and 117 for the opposition.

Nationally, the Juntos por el Cambio (also called ‘Together’) coalition received about 9% more votes than the government and won almost everywhere in Argentina, according to polls.

But in a late-night speech on Sunday, Fernández called on his supporters to “celebrate the triumph” in a demonstration on Wednesday (11/17), considered a “day of militancy” in the country. “These two years (of his current term) were very difficult, after four devastating years,” said the president, referring to the administration of his predecessor and opponent Mauricio Macri, founder of the Juntos front.

Despite the growing opposition, the president said the election was a “triumph”. His argument is based on the partial recovery of votes in the country’s largest province, Buenos Aires, which brings together almost 40% of the national electorate. In it, the government expanded its vote in relation to the primary elections, held last September and which preceded the legislative elections this Sunday.

The heads of the running for the Chamber of Deputies, Diego Santilli, from Juntos, and Victoria Tolosa Paz, from Frente de Todos, were almost tied, according to the official tally (39.81% and 38.53% of the votes) . In the primary elections, Santilli had received around 37% of the vote and Tolosa 33%.

In addition, government advisers said they expected a worse result after the surprising and unprecedented defeat (in total national votes) in September.

But for political analyst Ricardo Rouvier it was not just that.

“Peronism has the culture of transforming defeat into victory. It is part of its culture, of its speech. And this Wednesday march, which was announced by the president, was already scheduled before the elections”, says Rouvier, an expert on the Peronism.

Peronism is the political movement founded in the 1940s by former president Juan Domingo Perón (1895-1974) and which governed Argentina for much of its recent history. Fernández and his vice president, former president Cristina Kirchner, who now presides over the Senate, are part of Peronism, despite the different nuances and ideological lines that divide it.

Cristina symbolizes the Peronist arm called Kirchnerism and for political analyst Marcos Novaro, a professor at the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), with the loss of the quorum in the Senate, she was one of the defeated this Sunday.

“The defeats were shared (between Fernández and Cristina) and the symbol was the fact that the government lost the control it had in the Senate,” Novaro said. In the Senate, the government has 40 seats and after this Sunday’s elections it will have 34, the same number as the opposition Juntos, who expanded its presence in the house.

Novaro and Rouvier understand that Fernández will have two complicated years of management ahead of him. Legislative elections are held midway through the presidential term.

“The vote showed that Peronism is by no means a guaranteed victory in the 2023 presidential election. with 40% poverty and a series of economic problems, the polls portrayed the evident popular dissatisfaction, despite the strong recovery of government votes in the province of Buenos Aires and a defeat less worse than expected”, says Rouvier.

The difficult Argentine economic scenario includes high inflation, with an index of 3.5% only in the month of October and 41.8% accumulated this year, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec).

In the first half of the year, registered poverty was 40.6%, according to Indec. The economic and social situation in Argentina already marked components of crisis and was aggravated during the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

In one of his two speeches on Sunday night, the president proposed a “respectful dialogue” with the opposition — currently this dialogue between government and opponents is nil, according to opposition leaders. Fernández said he will send bills to Congress to try to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Argentina contracted a billion-dollar debt with the organization during the administration of former president Macri and is trying to restructure this debt, which represents the largest loan ever granted by the IMF. The main installments of this debt of US$57 billion, of which Argentina received US$44 billion, are due in March of next year and the government does not have enough dollars to meet the payment, as economic analysts note.

Sunday’s legislative elections signaled that the government will need opposition support for the remaining two years of its current term.

The vote also showed that the electorate in the city of Buenos Aires is among the most dissatisfied in the country.

Opponent María Eugenia Vidal, from Juntos, a candidate for the Chamber of Deputies, received almost 47% of the votes. The ruling Leandro Santoro, from Frente de Todos, took just over 25% and Javier Milei, from Frente Libertad Avanza (‘Advance Freedom’), 17%.

An economist, Milei is an admirer of President Jair Bolsonaro and in an interview with the Buenos Aires newspaper Perfil, he said: “My affinity with Trump and Bolsonaro is almost natural. My agenda is clear against communism and socialism.”

As he spoke on Sunday night, his voters chanted “freedom, freedom.”

During the event, a security guard, who was on stage, threatened to pull a gun from his hip to the audience. The video was shown by local television stations.