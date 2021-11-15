Lewis Hamilton gets salt fine from Formula 1 for celebration after Brazilian GP; see values ​​and understand the reason

Briton was fined by the FIA ​​for taking off his seatbelt shortly after crossing the finish line and with the car still in motion.

Lewis Hamilton was fined by the FIA ​​shortly after his victory at the São Paulo Grand Prix of Formula 1. The seven-time world champion took off his seatbelt shortly after crossing the finish line, while he was still on the move.

The amount of the fine was 25 thousand euros (BRL 156 thousand). The pilot will have to pay 5,000 euros (BRL 31 thousand) this year and another 20,000 euros (BRL 124 thousand) in 2022.

The FIA ​​understands that, although Lewis Hamilton was traveling at a much slower speed than the race, still, considering it is a Formula 1 car, the absence of a seat belt could put the driver’s life at risk.

Furthermore, the FIA ​​commissioners understand that the conduct of Formula 1 drivers in relation to the regulations is extremely important, as many of them are examples for younger drivers from other categories.

Lewis Hamilton holding the Brazilian flag after winning the Formula 1 Interlagos GP CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

That was Lewis Hamilton’s third punishment this weekend. In addition to the 25 thousand euros fine, the Mercedes driver lost five positions on the São Paulo GP starting grid for changing the internal combustion engine (ICE) and started in last place in the Sprint Race due to an irregularity in his mobile wing.