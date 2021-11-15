Liberal Party cancels Bolsonaro membership event

posted on 11/14/2021 12:38 PM



(credit: EVARISTO SA)

The Liberal Party (PL) canceled the event of affiliation of President Jair Bolsonaro. The entry of the head of the Executive Power in the party would be made official on the 22nd of February, but differences about the support in the election for the government of São Paulo postponed the definition. According to the acronym, the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, took the decision after “an intense exchange of messages in the early hours of this Sunday (11/14), with president Jair Bolsonaro”.

Today, Bolsonaro also commented on the affiliation and directly cited the problem with São Paulo. “We are not going to accept, for example, in São Paulo to support someone from the PSDB,” said Bolsonaro. “I don’t have a candidate in São Paulo yet. Maybe Tarcisio will accept this challenge,” he said.

In the largest electoral college in the country, the PL wants to support the candidacy of vice-governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) for the Palácio dos Bandeirantes. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, wants to have a different platform in the state and does not accept to support a sponsor of Governor João Doria (PSDB-SP), his opponent. The president wants Infrastructure Minister Tarcísio de Freitas to dispute Doria’s succession.

In an attempt to reach an agreement, the PL leadership suggested Tarcisio as a candidate for the Senate for Goiás. This does not please the pocket members, who veto any alliance with Doria’s group. In São Paulo, the PL is part of the base of the state government and has control of important structures, such as the Department of Water and Electric Energy (DAEE) and the Department of Highways (DER).

The differences, however, are not limited to São Paulo. PL and Bolsonaro have obstacles to overcome in other states, such as Piauí and Alagoas – where Costa Neto’s party should support former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – and in Amazonas. There, the vice president of the Chamber, Marcelo Ramos (AM), is an opponent of Bolsonaro and threatens to leave the PL.