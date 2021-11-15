Lineup: Tite removes Gabriel Jesus and outlines the team with three changes to face Argentina | Brazilian Team

The Brazilian team may have up to three changes in the lineup for the derby against Argentina, this Tuesday, at 20:30 (GMT), in the city of San Juan, in the interior of the neighboring country, for the 14th round of the qualifiers.

In training this Sunday afternoon, the coach drew Gabriel Jesus of the main attack and opted for the entry of Matheus Cunha. he also changed Thiago Silva per Eder Militao and confirmed the entry of Fabinho instead of housemiro, which is suspended.

The tested lineup that could start the derby against Argentina is: Alisson, Danilo, Éder Militão, Marquinhos and Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Fred and Lucas Paquetá; Raphinha, Matheus Cunha and Neymar.

Fabinho will start the selection in place of Casemiro — Photo: Bruno Cassucci

With these players, Tite led a tactical work, in which he rehearsed the positioning and movement of the athletes.

The team will still train this Monday, before the trip. However, the coach usually takes to the field the lineup used in training the day before.

This Sunday’s activity was attended by Edenílson, the International midfielder who was called up to replace Casemiro. He performed after scoring two goals in the Colorado victory over Athletico 2-1.

Already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, Brazil is unbeaten after 13 games in the qualifiers and leads the competition with 34 points. Argentina occupies the second place, with 28.