Liverpool taxi explosion was terrorist incident, police say; watch explosion video | World

The explosion in a taxi in front of a hospital in Liverpool, UK, on Sunday (14) was classified by UK police as a terrorist incident carried out with a homemade bomb
The reasons for the explosion are still unknown, said director of anti-terrorist police in northwest England, Russ Jackson.
Agents outside Liverpool hospital where there was an explosion on 14 November 2021 — Photo: Peter Byrne/AP
The explosion took place in a taxi in front of a hospital. The artifact was built by the passenger, who died, Jackson said. The driver of the car has been hospitalized but has since been released.
The taxi driver, David Perry, was declared a hero by Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson for locking the suspect inside the vehicle.
Police outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, where there was an explosion on November 14, 2021 — Photo: Peter Byrne/AP
Police said they received an alert at around 11:00 am local time (8:00 am GMT) during the commemorations for victims of the war, and that they quickly interceded.
Just a few hundred meters from Liverpool Cathedral, hundreds of soldiers, veterans and members of the public gathered for a tribute.
Police said four men were arrested. When they were arrested, police said it was an arrest made under the anti-terrorism law, but as of Monday the act itself had not been classified as a terrorist.