Lotteries will pay R$14.6 million for Araraquara’s bet

Bets can be placed at lottery outlets or over the internet (Photo: Denny Cesare/Code 19)

A bet by Araraquara alone will take the prize of R$ 14,59,252.46 from Quina. The draw was held last Saturday (13) and two other bets were awarded for four hits.

The dozens drawn in the 5705 contest were: 08, 33, 47, 53, 61.

The ‘certeira fezinha’ is a 13-quota batch made in an accredited lottery shop on Avenida Padre Francisco Salles Couturato (Avenida 36). They will share the R$14.6 million prize.

The same lottery house also had another prize pool, however, with four dozen for a prize of R$ 35,171.37. Already ugly bet on Via Expressa lottery will receive R$ 7,000.

Quina’s next draw takes place on Tuesday (16) and has an estimated prize of R$700 thousand. Bets can be placed at accredited lottery outlets or online.

MEGA-SENA AWARDS

Five bets from Araraquara were also awarded in a Mega-Sena draw last Saturday. The bettors hit four dozen and each one will win between BRL 681.41 and BRL 2,044.23.

The main prize, of R$ 3 million, accumulated for the next draw.