Luciano Huck apologizes after a fat-phobic comment about Marília Mendonça

Luciano Huck opened the “Sunday” with an apology. Despite having dedicated the entire previous program to Marília Mendonça, who died on November 5 after a tragic plane crash, the presenter made a very problematic comment about the Weight the singer and the duo Maiara & Maraisa. Because of this, he decided to apologize this Sunday (14).

Read more:

“I’m very proud of the tribute we managed to do, but when we make a mistake, it’s important for us to put it on too. And it is by assuming our mistakes that we learn and advance”, said the husband of Angelica right at the beginning of the program.

“Last week, there was a passage, it was two and a half hours live, there was an image of Domingão in which they participated and I commented on the aesthetics of the three. And when I did, I regretted it right away“, justified the communicator.

“The world is improving so much, we are overcoming things, there are subjects that we should not talk about anymore. And talking about aesthetics, most of them suffered so much throughout their lives with this pressure, of what is beautiful or ugly, of people judging themselves, I think we don’t have to talk anymore. So I apologize for having commented on this, I won’t do it anymore”, added Luciano Huck.

During the tribute to Marília Mendonça, which took place last Sunday (7), Luciano Huck he recalled the program in which the sertaneja was together with Maiara & Maraísa. When talking about this episode, Huck stressed how much they were “skinny“.

“It’s been three weeks since I was with them on stage. And actually it was only half of them, they were the three skinny ones on stage“, said the presenter. The comment, obviously, resonated very badly and Luciano Huck was heavily criticized on social media.

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. There are lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!