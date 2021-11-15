Luciano Huck apologizes for commenting on Marília Mendonça’s weight: “I won’t do it anymore”

Rodrigo Bitencourt de Lyra – Special for Uai

(credit: Reproduction/TV Globo/Instagram/Edition: Diário do Nordeste)

The presenter of Domingão, Luciano Huck, did not shy away from talking about the accusations of fat phobia when paying homage to Marília Mendonça last week, the same weekend as the singer’s death. The veteran opened the program this Sunday (11/14) apologizing for what happened.

The moment took place while Luciano was talking to Alexandre Pires and Seu Jorge, on a car ride, at the opening of the attraction. He recalled that he faced a series of accusations regarding what he had said.

“I said something and, in the next moment, I was already regretting it”, began the famous man, mentioning that “the world is improving so much, that we are advancing on so many issues”

In addition to commenting on the subject, he recalled the importance of debating the topic.

“There are subjects that we shouldn’t talk about anymore. And talking about aesthetics, so many people have suffered throughout their lives about aesthetics, about what you should be or not. We shouldn’t talk about aesthetics anymore. Everyone should be as they want ” , finished Huck .

The presenter assumed error and apologized to the audience. “I apologize for making a comment about this. I won’t do it again.” Right after the order, he proceeded normally with the program.

Last Sunday (11/08), Luciano made a faux pas by paying homage to the singer, commenting on the weight of the backwoodswoman and her friends Maiara and Maraísa. The comment came when he recalled the trio’s participation on Sunday a few weeks ago.

“I was remembering now. Three weeks ago I was with the three of them on stage. Three weeks. In fact, only half of the three came on stage, because the three were skinny”, declared the presenter, surprising netizens.