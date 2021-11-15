Luciano Huck apologizes for controversial comment about Marília Mendonça: ‘I regretted it’ – É Hit

The presenter Luciano Huck opened the “Domingão” this Sunday (14) asking apologies to fans of singer Marília Mendonça and country duo Maiara and Maraisa, about a comment made on the previous program that caused controversy on social networks, in relation to the weight of the artists.

On November 7, the attraction paid tribute to Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane crash with four other people, in Minas Gerais, two days earlier.

Huck then commented: “It’s been three weeks since I’ve been with them on stage. And it’s actually only half of them, they’re all three skinny on stage”, which generated negative repercussions on the internet.

“Without a clue,” said one. “unnecessary Huck’s joke about the weight of the three singers while the audience mourns the death of one of them. Marília’s weight did not define her talent,” said another.

apology

This Sunday (14), the presenter said he is very proud of the tribute that the program was able to perform, and expressed that it is important to put yourself when “something is committed. stumble“. “And it is assuming our mistakes that we learn and advance”.

“Last week, there was a passage, it was two and a half hours live, there was an image of Domingão in which they participated and I made a comment about the aesthetics of the three. And when I did, I did. I regretted it in the same minute,” he declared.

“The world is improving so much, we are overcoming things, there are subjects that we shouldn’t talk about anymore. And talking about aesthetics, most of them suffered so much throughout their lives with this pressure, of what is beautiful or ugly, of people judge, I think we don’t have to talk anymore. So I apologize for commenting on that, I won’t do it anymore,” added Huck.