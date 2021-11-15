Luciano Huck Apologizes for Fatty Talk about Marlia Mendona

Luciano Huck, Maiara, Marlia Mendona and Marasa (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo/Instagram/Edio: Dirio do Nordeste)

the presenter of



Sunday



,



Luciano Huc





k



, did not shy away from talking about the fat phobia accusations when paying homage



Marlia Mendona



last week, the same weekend as the singer’s death. The veteran opened the program this Sunday (11/14) apologizing for what happened.

The moment occurred while



Lucian



spoke with



Alexandre Pires



and



Your George



, on a car ride, at the opening of the attraction. He recalled that he faced a series of accusations regarding what he had said.

“I said something, and the next moment I was sorry”



, started the famous, mentioning that



“the world is improving so much, that we are advancing in so many issues”



.

In addition to commenting on the subject, he recalled the importance of debating the topic.



“There are subjects that we shouldn’t talk about anymore. And talking about aesthetics, so many people have suffered throughout their lives about aesthetics, about what you should be or not. We shouldn’t talk about aesthetics anymore. Everyone should be as they want ”



, finished



Huck



.

The presenter admitted error and apologized to the audience.



“I apologize for making a comment about this. I won’t do it anymore.”



. Right after the request, he proceeded normally with the program.

Last Sunday (11/08),



Lucian



made a faux pas in honoring the singer, commenting on the weight of the countrywoman and her friends



mahara



and



marasa



. The comment came when he recalled the trio’s participation on Sunday a few weeks ago.



“I was remembering now. It’s been three weeks since I was with the three on stage. Three weeks. It actually came to half of the three on stage, because the three were skinny.”



, declared the presenter, surprising netizens.