Ludmilla’s kiss on Thaila Ayala shakes the singer’s wife

Ludmilla and Thaila Ayala’s kiss in the Amazon Prime movie Moscow stopped the web. The work has direction and script signed by Mess Santos and bets on the comic-book atmosphere to guide the story of suspense and revenge. “Will Bru like this scene? I wouldn’t,” opined one fan. “It’s her job and Brunna understands it very well!”, retorted a follower.

Ludmilla’s wife says kissing is part of the artist’s work

Ludmilla’s wife, Brunna Gonçalves confessed that she cannot watch the scene because she is jealous, but she made it clear that she supports the artist. “I support her in everything in life, but it’s a scene I don’t like to see, I can’t watch it. Of course I’m jealous, but my support is super, but watching the scene won’t happen,” he told columnist Leo Days.

Thaila Ayala comments on kissing Ludmilla in film

In a recent interview, Thaila talked about kissing Ludmilla. “We have to normalize what is normal. We just got out of a controversy about kissing in Superman’s HQ (the superhero kisses another man). People still don’t think it’s normal, normal,” he said.

“So, more and more, we have to reinforce such obvious things. This idea was very important and we embraced it from the beginning,” said the actress, who is pregnant with her first child, Francisco, the result of her marriage to Renato Goés, to “Extra” newspaper.