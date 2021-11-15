Maiara and Maraísa thrill the audience at a show

Maiara and Maraisa took the stage at dawn this Monday (15th) to pay homage to Marília Mendonça – who died in a tragic plane crash on November 5th. The duo took on a show in Lorena, São Paulo, which would be the “queen of suffering”.

As expected, the venue was at full capacity and an extra performance was opened for fans tonight. From the first minute of the show, a lot of emotion took over the space. Fans, with tears in their eyes, sang hits and asked for hit songs from the “bosses”. On the screen, at the back of the stage, Marília Mendonça was present through images of clips and concerts.

splash was at the show and followed the presentation with the eyes of the audience. The tribute had been moving the region since the beginning of the week, with long lines for ticket purchases, tours arriving from different cities in the country, and a legion of excited fans after the departure of the “queen of suffering”.

Maiara and Maraisa at a show in Lorraine Image: Lucas Pasin/UOL

Shortly before the show, Maiara and Maraisa posted on social media talking about the tribute they would do. Maraisa said:

When the office was deciding on who would do the shows on Lila’s schedule, I made myself available to do them all, as long as God gives me strength! I’ll meet everyone I can because I can’t imagine anyone doing this other than me and my sister. It’s very difficult for me to force a smile in front of all this, to take pictures, to show myself on stage, because actually I’ll never be. But God, little by little, gives understanding and showing that we could not stop. For her. For us!.

She continued: “I’m sure that God will continue to give us a lot of wisdom and a lot of strength for us to continue this legacy. See you soon in Lorena/SP. To infinity! Today would be her concert in Lorena/SP. I know not it will be easy, as it hasn’t been, because no one knows what’s really on our minds and in our hearts! And that’s why I appreciate the strength you’ve given us. And let’s deliver this show to her! Let’s make it happen! “

‘We had never lost someone so important’

The declaration of friendship to Marília Mendonça continued throughout the presentation. Maraisa, as soon as she got on stage, told the audience:

We are here today to help build the story of other women. Marília was pure art. She always took care of us. We had never lost someone so important in our lives. We can say that the bosses will be infinite

They sang hits such as “Bebi Liguei”, “Bebaça”, “Infiel”, “Forget me if you can” and “Everyone But You”.

Earlier, before the performance, dozens of fans stopped by the tattoo artist Elton Faria’s studio, from Guaratinguetá, a city next to the venue. The professional created a tattoo that mixed the symbol of the tour “Todos os Cantos” with the phrase “Forget me if you can”, a new hit by the “bosses”.

Luisa Sonza sings ‘Infiel’

Luisa Sonza is moved by Maiara and Maraísa when paying homage to Marília Mendonça Image: Lucas Pasin/UOL

Luisa Sonza also participated in Maiara and Maraisa’s show in Lorena, São Paulo. The singer was moved, watched part of the performance on the side of the stage, and was called to share the song “Infiel” with the twins of the countryman.

These women are f…. I only have that to say, they are f…! It’s an immense strength to make this show , said Luisa Sonza, who cried when she remembered one of the main hits by Marília Mendonça.

Before the presentation, Sonza followed the songs sung by Maiara and Maraísa with great emotion. The singer was even hugged several times by friends and attentively watched the presentation that honored Marília Mendonça.