Maiara and Marasa sell out concert tickets in 50 minutes

Maiara and Marasa (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

the country duo



mahara



and



marasa



sold out all tickets in 50 minutes for today’s show (11/14), in Lorena, in the interior of So Paulo. The feat was considered a record for the duo, who were invited to perform in place of



Marlia Mendona



.

The event in honor of the singer and out of respect for the public of



marlia



, the event organizers decided not to cancel it, in accordance with the



metropolis



.

Through a note, the press office of



mendona



, which the same as the twins, stressed that the event



“has no specific title or pre-established repertoire”



. Taking the opportunity to emphasize that there is no definition about the project



Mistresses



and about the possibility of the duo taking over the singer’s agenda.

Remember that after the national shock caused by the death of



Marlia Mendona



(1995-2021), in a plane accident that occurred in Caratinga, Minas Gerais, the singers



mahara



and



marasa





announced concert dates for November through social media. Upon announcing the shows, the duo asked fans of



marlia



give them strength during performances.

“The best way to continue believing that things will be ok is simply to keep working with the same truth and the same dreams as always. While Maiara and Maraisa are on top of a stage, the memory of our Queen will be remembered in the best possible way. We ask everyone to be our third voice, to give us strength in these difficult days and for the music to win once again!”



, said the twins through social media.