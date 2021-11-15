Maiara and Marasa sell out concert tickets in 50 minutes

by

Maiara and Marasa (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

the country duo


mahara

and

marasa

sold out all tickets in 50 minutes for today’s show (11/14), in Lorena, in the interior of So Paulo. The feat was considered a record for the duo, who were invited to perform in place of


Marlia Mendona

.

The event in honor of the singer and out of respect for the public of

marlia

, the event organizers decided not to cancel it, in accordance with the

metropolis

.

Through a note, the press office of

mendona

, which the same as the twins, stressed that the event

“has no specific title or pre-established repertoire”

. Taking the opportunity to emphasize that there is no definition about the project

Mistresses

and about the possibility of the duo taking over the singer’s agenda.

Remember that after the national shock caused by the death of

Marlia Mendona

(1995-2021), in a plane accident that occurred in Caratinga, Minas Gerais, the singers


mahara

and

marasa


announced concert dates for November through social media. Upon announcing the shows, the duo asked fans of

marlia

give them strength during performances.

“The best way to continue believing that things will be ok is simply to keep working with the same truth and the same dreams as always. While Maiara and Maraisa are on top of a stage, the memory of our Queen will be remembered in the best possible way. We ask everyone to be our third voice, to give us strength in these difficult days and for the music to win once again!”

, said the twins through social media.