Maiara publishes a home video with essay by Marília Mendonça and Maraisa

The singer Maiara, from the duo with Maraisa, released a home video of a rehearsal for the song “Presepada”, which the sisters sing along with Marília Mendonça, who died on the 5th of May, victim of a plane crash in Caratinga, Minas Gerais .

On her Instagram profile, the artist released today some videos that show her sister, Maraisa, rehearsing the song with Marília Mendonça — the pair and the queen of suffering were preparing the project “Patroas”, which the three would make a series of presentations together.

In the caption, Maiara wrote: “How the ‘Presepada!’ was made”.

Maiara and Maraisa sing in a show that would be by Marília Mendonça

Maiara and Maraisa took to the stage at dawn this Monday (15th) to pay homage to Marília Mendonça. The duo took on a show in Lorena, São Paulo, which would be the “queen of suffering”.

As expected, the venue was maxed out and an extra performance was opened for fans. From the first minute of the show, a lot of emotion took over the space. Fans with tears in their eyes sang hits and asked for hit songs from the “bosses”. On the screen, at the back of the stage, Marília Mendonça was present through images of clips and concerts.

The declaration of friendship to Marília Mendonça continued throughout the presentation. Maraisa, as soon as she got on stage, told the audience:

“We are here today to help build the history of other women. Marília was pure art. She always took care of us. We had never lost someone so important in life. We can say that the bosses will be infinite”, they declared.

They sang hits such as “Bebi Liguei”, “Bebaça”, “Infiel”, “Forget me if you can” and “Everyone But You”. The Show also had the participation of Luísa Sonza and helped the sertanejas to sing the song “Infiel”.

Singer died in a plane crash

The singer Marília Mendonça died last week as a result of a plane accident in Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais. In addition to the artist, her producer, Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros and co-pilot, Tarciso Pessoa Viana, died.

Since her death, Marília Mendonça has received several tributes, such as one by artists Paulo Terra and Edy HP, who painted a mural 23 meters wide and 6 meters high in São Paulo.

The artist was also remembered by singers such as Gusttavo Lima and Henrique and Juliano who returned to the stage and were thrilled to pay homage to the sertaneja.