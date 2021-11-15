Make no mistake, Bitcoin will not rise 40% to $100,000 this year, says trader and analyst

Although most analysts in the cryptocurrency market say that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is ready to start an upward movement towards $100,000, to the analyst Nicholas Merten, investors cannot be fooled by this brand as it should not occur.

Merten points out that although the long-term perspective of the BTC is good, in the short term, establishing that the BTC will hit $100,000 is a very optimistic perspective that probably won’t come true.

The analyst points out that the price of BTC rose above US$ 60 thousand in expectation of a boom of institutional interest with the approval and start of negotiations for a Bitcoin ETF based on futures, however the expectation was greater than reality and the ETF was unable to attract billionaire investments.

“I’m sorry, but there’s no way we’re going to hit $100,000 or $150,000 in the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of next year. I will have to say this because I think many analysts are getting this wrong,” he said.

Furthermore Merten that if an ETF failed to drive institutional adoption for cryptocurrency it’s hard to imagine what could do that.

“The reason is because if a futures-based Bitcoin ETF, one of the biggest catalysts we’ve been looking for for a long period of time, hasn’t taken Bitcoin to six digits or kick-started all-time new highs, I really haven’t I know what else could do that. What macro event could actually lead institutions to turn Bitcoin into a multi-trillion dollar asset?” he pointed out.

However, Merten believes Bitcoin will eventually end its bullish cycle at $200,000, but that will drag on until the end of 2022, as opposed to a sharp peak in the coming months.

“If we’re talking about the prospect of getting to $3 or $4 trillion (market cap), around that range of $150,000 to $200,000, it’s going to take a lot of liquidity and along with that, too, some time to get there. And that’s why we have our expectation of a cycle peak coming in November 2022, well away from what is probably 90-95% of market forecasts,” he concludes.

Current Bitcoin price is purchase opportunity

However, this is not the opinion of analysts at Transfero, the company responsible for stablecoin BRZ and which agreed to raise the BTC to US$ 67,000.

Transfero points out that in the last seven days bitcoin set a new record, reaching a price of US$ 69,000. However, shortly thereafter, a correction occurred, indicating that the price was overbought, which caused the BTC to return to the $65,000 range.

According to an analysis by Transfero, in the last 30 days, the lowest Fear & Greed index registered was 66 points.

“This is a sign that the market is quite ‘greedy’, with all the attention focused on the rise of bitcoin, causing these small corrections to occur”, explained the team of analysts at Transfero. With the market quite bullish, according to experts, such corrections are always seen as good opportunities for new entries.

The company points out that the High Line (LTA) in the chart above indicates that the trend remains positive, with increasing buying pressure.

“But, in addition, it also serves as a support, warning of a possible break in the trend. Thus, the price of US$ 63,300 stands out as the main support for the next few days”, noted Transfero.

In addition, another highlight, according to Transfero, was the Marketcap of the entire cryptoactives market, which renewed its historic brand and reached a capitalization of US$ 3 trillion.

“The expectation is that this rise can reach new heights when altcoins start to gain strength (“Alt Season”) with the bullish movement of bitcoin,” say experts.

moonriver is featured

Regarding altcoins, Transfero highlights that the “smart contracts” platform Moonriver, compatible with the Ethereum (ETH), caught the market’s attention last week. The main focus of the project is to be a complementary network to Moonbeam, allowing developers to implement existing smart contracts on the ERC-20 network

Its token, MOVR, is on the verge of entering the top 100 cryptocurrencies per marketcap and was listed this week in Binance.

