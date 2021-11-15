Man abuses teenager and is confronted by her mother

A 27-year-old man was confronted by the mother of an English teenager. The boy was accused of inappropriately touching the girl, as well as stalking her with lewd messages seen on her iPad.

The case began in 2017, when 23-year-old Connor Hegarty began the stalking. However, only in 2021, he answered the case in court. He admitted to having been responsible for three crimes of sexual abuse.

In recent years, he has denied involvement and forced the teenager to testify in court. The accused manipulated the girl so that the messages were kept secret. And he even made her sleep at his house. It was one night that the boy urged her to perform a sexual act.

“Over the next few days, he texted her saying ‘last night was amazing,’ asking her when she would be ready to have sex again and telling her not to tell anyone,” the lawyer explained.

“A few days later, the mother was using the girl’s iPad when she received notifications of messages from the defendant,” he added. That’s when the person responsible for the teenager discovered everything, confronting him. But both denied involvement.

Read more:

1 – COP26 final agreement seeks warming limit of 1.5ºC, but speaks superficially about financing

2 – Man is caught masturbating at a bus stop and is arrested

3 – VIDEO: In Dubai, Bolsonaro refuses to talk about education

Teenager talked about abuse because of soap opera

Two years after the case, the girl saw a soap opera on the subject and told the whole truth. The accused was arrested, denied the relationship, but the police seized his cell phone. It was from there that Justice discovered everything.

The girl has been suffering from panic attacks and night terrors. The teenager has been working to trust people.

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking on this link

Join our channel on Telegram, click on this link