Manchester United prioritizes Zidane and has ‘trump card’ to convince him to replace Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains in the hot seat in charge of Manchester United. Pressed into office by the negative results, the Norwegian knows he is at risk of dismissal at any time. Although Brendan Rodgers has been placed as the main target of the British, the reality is that in the Red Devils leadership hierarchy, Zinédine Zidane is the big favorite to take over the team.

Multi-champion for Real Madrid, the French idol has the preference and confidence of English leaders to lead Cristiano Ronaldo and co. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the biggest obstacle to hiring Zidane is the calendar.

The coach is not convinced that catching a club in the middle of the championship is a positive thing and continues to evaluate the possibility of only returning to work next season. In addition, the Spanish press has disclosed that Zidane is now aiming to take a bigger leap in his career and, for that, he hopes to be contacted to take over the French national team after the World Cup.

On the other hand, United bets on a “trump card” to close a deal with Zizou still in 2021/22. The Manchester club believes that the possibility of returning to work with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphaël Varane could be a differential to help the coach move to Old Trafford.