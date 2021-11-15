Mancini cites Kannemann’s sacrifice at Grêmio and confirms the need for surgery | Guild

Defender Walter Kannemann was Grêmio’s last-minute problem in the defeat to América-MG, on Saturday night, in the 32nd round of the Brasileirão. Coach Vagner Mancini admitted that the Argentine has been acting in sacrifice and confirmed that will need to undergo hip surgery.

The situation was detailed by the ge in September. Kannemann has lived with the problem since the beginning of the season. He needs to play drug-based and did not want to anticipate the operation to stay active in the fight against relegation.

After the game at Independência, coach Vagner Mancini was one of the first at the club to speak openly about the gringo’s situation. Kannemann is expected to undergo surgery at the end of the season.

1 of 1 Geromel and Kannemann warming up against América-MG — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Geromel and Kannemann warming up against América-MG — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

– Kannemann has been playing sacrifice for a long time, a pain that is difficult to diagnose before the game because it depends a lot on what he does on the day. Sometimes he is very well, sometimes he needs to have an injection even during training. Sometimes he needs recovery time and, as we are in sequence, we never know. He needs and will make an intervention – commented Mancini.

After being absent from the defeat by Atlético-MG, on November 3, the Argentine started alongside Geromel in the sequence of games with Inter and Fluminense. On Saturday, he was included in Grêmio’s squad to face América-MG, but ended up being drawn at the last minute.