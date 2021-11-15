Manu Gavassi defines the importance of getting back into the routine

The pandemic changed everyone’s plans. When he participated in “BBB 20” last year, Manu Gavassi hoped to go on tour as soon as he left the confinement. His script was completely changed and the new album, “Gracinha”, came out only last week.

Fans waited a long time, but crowned Manu as best they could. Directly from Budapest, Hungary, she won the award for Best Brazilian Artist at the Europe Music Awards and took the opportunity to talk with splash, directly from the red carpet, about the sensations of returning to active duty.

My head is very grateful. My fans gave me the best hug I could get. I was quite scared. Nowadays, taking so long to launch a project, even longer a visual album, and winning an award these two days later, is a dream. It’s the best thing you could ask for. Manu Gavassi

The trip to Budapest is Manu’s first international since his confinement in “BBB”. Greatly affected by the pandemic, the singer did not hide the excitement of seeing the world slowly opening up once more.

“I saw people! There are Brazilians here, it’s really cool! I wanted to hug everyone. It’s a breather”, celebrated Manu.

At the EMA, in addition to winning his category, Manu also presented one of the night’s categories and joined the winners of MTV’s other regional awards on stage.

Still on the mat, Manu said she was relieved to be able to speak Portuguese with splash and wished we had a great night. Looks like her wish came true.

The reporter traveled to Budapest at the invitation of ViacomCBS.