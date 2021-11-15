Maraisa posts an emotional video in tribute to Marília Mendonça

Maraisa has shared her grief with fans who follow her on social media. Since the death of Marília Mendonça, the singer who plays with Maiara has paid tribute to her friend and, this Sunday (11/14), it was no different. The sertaneja said that, on all stages that she is on, the Queen of Sofrência will also be there.

“As long as we have the strength, your smile will be in the foreground. As long as there is love, there will be your legacy. Wherever Maiara and Maraisa are, there will be Marília Mendonça”, she wrote in the caption that accompanies a video of the twins’ first performance after the tragic accident.

Maraisa 2 RED Maiara and Maraisa honored Marília Mendonça at a concertInstagram/Reproduction Marília Mendonça and Maraisa The singers were very friendlyPlay Instagram Maraisa and Ruth Moreira, mother of Marília Mendonça Maraisa also made a statement to Ruth Moreira on InstagramReproduction/Instagram Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraisa Marília Mendonça and Maiara and Maraisa played the Patroas projectDisclosure 0

In the video, Maiara and Maraisa sing Todo Mundo Menos Você, a song recorded in partnership with Marília Mendonça for the project Patroas 35%, and they are accompanied by the full audience. The show took place in Apucarana, at dawn this Saturday (13/11), and was the first of the twins after the fatality.

See the video