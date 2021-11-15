Marcão celebrates “league” with fans and says that Deyverson “disrespected the shirt” of Fluminense in turmoil | Rio de Janeiro

There’s nothing like a victory, yet at the turn, over a strong opponent, to end the tense atmosphere that had existed between the Fluminense team and its fans since the game against Sport at the beginning of the month. And she came this Sunday, with the 2 to 1 over Palmeiras, in Maracanã . At the post-match press conference, coach Marcão thanked the stands for support, praised the team and celebrated the result.

– We have to leave a special thanks to our fans. Our fans understood the movement and when they play together this is what happens, this perfect marriage. It’s very important. We always say that our fans are sovereign. And they understood that it was a very difficult game, a game of this size, with this dimension, and they helped us, supported us all the time. When the game was tied, they pushed to the end. And really they push. We leave it here, which is everyone’s feeling. We needed that league with our fan. Today was wonderful. They put pressure on the opponent all the time. They helped us and we were all rewarded with a great performance by our team.

1 of 3 Marcão and Abel Ferreira in Fluminense x Palmeiras — Photo: André Durão Marcão and Abel Ferreira in Fluminense x Palmeiras — Photo: André Durão

Asked about the confusion caused by Deyverson after the final whistle, which culminated in the expulsion of Fred and the Palmeiras player, Marcão stated that the opposing attacker “disrespected the shirt” of Fluminense and defended his players in the episode.

– I only learned that the boy (Deyverson) disrespected our shirt. And the boys went to him. It wasn’t nice what he said. We’re even trying to find out if any cameras took us a little further. But that was it. Each defending their team, their colors. We lost Fred to this game, but those who enter will enter the same way they entered. We’re always sorely missed, it’s our captain. Samuel too. We will have to make some changes, but whoever enters will be able to bring the points to Rio de Janeiro.

Marcão also explained the lineup of Wellington as a starter, an option much criticized by the fans before the ball rolled. The steering wheel started in André’s place, spared with muscle wasting.

– Today we opted for Wellington, a player who knows the position very well, he had already been training very well, waiting for an opportunity. We thought it was a game with his face, that he has the profile of the position, that he can control the game, and we needed this man to control, that tripod with the two men in front. He did that in the games he played, he has a long pass that is different from the others. It helped us very very very much. He managed to organize the midfield sector, provided defensive security and played a great game. It was at his limit and we needed to make some changes at the end.

The coach also made a point of praising Yago, scorer of the two goals in the victory, not only for being decisive in the match, but also for his spirit of delivery.

– Today it’s grade 10. He, like the whole group, but because of the fact that he scored both goals. He scored, he fired the game. He’s a guy who competes a lot, and it was a game we needed to compete. Palmeiras are playing in the Libertadores final, of high level, all with high level, and to beat Palmeiras it had to be that way. Yago was already in that spirit earlier in the week. And when our team enters in that spirit, it’s unlikely to be defeated. Yago in particular deserves everything, he is a guy who identifies with the fan, who delivers everything, and today he was awarded for this performance.

2 of 3 Yago celebrates Fluminense’s winning goal over Palmeiras — Photo: André Durão Yago celebrates Fluminense’s winning goal over Palmeiras — Photo: André Durão

With the victory, Fluminense reached 45 points and ended another round in eighth place. The Tricolor is four points behind the G-6, the classification zone for the Libertadores – which could go up to the G-9 this year. The next challenge is on Wednesday, against Juventude, in Caxias do Sul, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão.

Check out more answers from Marcao:

Turnover victory and delivery of players

– Even when Palmeiras scored the goal, our team remained balanced. In the second half we came back very strong, we got the goal. The boys who entered entered very well. Our fans understood the movement and when they play together this is what happens, this perfect marriage. They deserved it for everything they did on the field.

game analysis

– Our team never stopped attacking, seeking the goal. Of course the two teams started the same, playing. And Palmeiras’ main game is transition, speed, we knew that would happen. But we managed to nullify these questions well. We close the funnel within the area and prevent their actions. Our team lost its balance a little when they scored. Overall, in moving from the first half to the second half, they knew it was a big game, one that would be decided on the details. But our team was organized and we managed to do what we scheduled during the break.

2nd half scrambled

– It was a very equal game, balanced, with a lot of dispute, very physical game. We were without depth. And we chose to change the characteristics of these players. Both Biel and Lucca are players who do a lot of this deep movement. And we wanted to take the last line of the Palmeiras out of comfort. In the first ball, Biel already did it. We pushed the last row of Palmeiras back. With that we were able to raise the mark further and that’s what happened.

Caio Paulista’s bad phase

– Caio is a player who works too hard, who seeks his space. At first I needed him to control the game more, Arias control more with possession. And Caio in a role we know well. It’s not that it didn’t work. He even missed an opportunity, but he tried to do it right, cut to the finish. In this game I needed a player with the depth feature. So much so that we opted for Biel and Lucca at halftime. And they went in well and doing their job, so we took the last row of Palmeiras back.

Fred

– Fred, we charge by scoring goals, but he helps us from inside the field, organizing the team. Helps with the opponent, having a player the size of Fred. And when John comes in, he helps. It’s the sum of everything. We always balance that, youth with experience. This is our team, we need everyone. When we see fit, they trust the process. So today, in the end, a great victory, which is their victory.

