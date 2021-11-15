Marcella Rica talks about her career as a director and jokes about getting married to Vitória Strada: ‘She wanted to get married for three people and I wanted to marry 3,000.’

Marcella Rica and Vitória Strada are getting married (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Marcella Rica it is on the air in the rerun of “Toma lá da cá”, on Viva, and is still experiencing a new moment in professional and emotional life. At 30, she is engaged to Vitória Strada and is developing a career as a director and businesswoman. Her last work on television was in the series “Daughters of Eve”, recorded in 2019 and 2020.

— I’m totally dedicated to the producer this year. Since we returned with activities during this pandemic period, we have been working a lot. We take care of the networks of Giovanna Antonelli, Claudia Raia, Vitória Strada. We also did the backstage of “Criança Espera” with Ivete, among other works. In 2021, I couldn’t do any longer work. They even invited me to do a soap opera but I couldn’t. It was an important moment. I believe that once things are organized I will be able to do — twists.

The series reruns on Viva Marcella turned 16 years old. The actress also appeared in “The Big Family” in her late teens. She remembers:

— It was one of my first appearances in the house. I was 16 years old when I did. It was amazing to act with these giant people. Adriana Esteves, Diogo Villela. It was because I met him that I made the play “Othello”. We ran for two years. It was wonderful! Ah! And I’m grateful for having had the chance to work with Marieta Severo as well.

If the last year was one of memories and work, in the next ones there will also be space to celebrate. The director and actress Vitória Strada, 25, are starting to think about their wedding preparations.

— The truth is that I’m the producer of this couple, right? So whatWho will have to produce this event, it will be me (laughs). We’ve been living together for a while, she’s focused on redecorating the house… And for the wedding there are a lot of things to organize. We are about to decide the place. We now have an idea of ​​the number of people. What happened before was that she wanted to get married for three people and I wanted to marry 3,000 (laughs) jokes Marcella.

