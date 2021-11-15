Marcelo Falcão, ex-vocalist of O Rappa, is jailed by the Court

João Mello – Special for Uai

posted on 11/14/2021 1:23 PM



(credit: Marcia Hack/Disclosure)

Marcelo Falcão, currently in a solo career and former vocalist of the band O Rappa, was arrested by the Court this Friday (12/11). The reason is the lack of payment of alimony and the information was provided exclusively by Fábia Oliveira, columnist for Em Off.

According to Fábia, Falcão did not want to pay child support to his daughter, Ágatha. However, due to the moment of pandemic, the singer’s sentence will be served at home and will last for up to two months.

The arrest warrant was issued but, at the moment, the ex-O Rappa is outside Brazil. The singer’s daughter is part of a controversial story in Falcão’s life and was only recognized by him in 2016. Currently, Ágatha is 22 years old.

A little over two months ago, when defending himself against accusations of non-payment of pension, Marcelo said that “it is up to the Judiciary to carry out the relevant assessments”.