Marco Antônio designs Botafogo’s duel against Operário and says: ‘We want the title for everything we’ve been through’

Attacking midfielder Marco Antônio said that the Botafogo goes after the Serie B title to crown the race he had in the competition under the command of coach Enderson Moreira. Glorioso will face Operário this Monday, at Nilton Santos Stadium.

– We want to get the title, this group deserves it, it is hardworking and dedicated to the maximum. We’re going to do everything, a lot because of everything we’ve been through, a lot of people being criticized, discredited. Being able to be champion with these same players will be very good, leaving our mark here at Botafogo – he said to Botafogo TV.

Botafogo can guarantee access even with a draw this Monday, since then only two historic routs by Avaí would prevent Glorioso from rising, added to a complex combination of results. Marco Antônio designed the confrontation against the Ponta Grossa team.

– We had two days of preparation, with one game on top of the other. We know it will be a very difficult game, we played in the first round against them and they are a well-armed, quality team. We count on our fans who will be massively supporting us, we already know what to do at home – he stressed.

goal for the wife

Marco Antônio is experiencing an excellent phase at Botafogo and hopes to once again hit the net to honor his wife Larissa, who will be present at the Nilton Santos Stadium this Monday.

– It’s a brand I carry with me, whenever I score goals I like to write the letter L, which is for my wife Larissa’s name. Tomorrow she will be present, I hope to score a goal with her there. She is a very special person in my life, she is a very special woman that God has placed in my life – he declared.