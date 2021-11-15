Marília Mendonça: Dona Ruth reveals the exchange of messages during the flight, and how her grandson Léo is dealing with his mother’s absence; watch

This Sunday (14), the mother of Marília Mendonça, Mrs. Ruth Moreira, granted the first interview after the tragic plane crash that took the queen’s life from suffering. In a conversation with “Fantástico”, the mother revealed new details about the moments that preceded the plane crash, spoke of the loss of the heiress and also commented on how family members, especially little Léo, the artist’s son, are dealing with the absence of it.

Right at the beginning of the chat with Renata Ceribelli, which took place nearly ten days after the singer’s death, Dona Ruth was unable to contain her emotion when she told a little about how Marília was at home. “As a family we were very close. She was the joy here at home. She always spoke out loud, everything about her was very intense. There’s a silence today […] We can hear her laugh in our heart”, confessed. “The pain is really big, really big, but she wanted me to be strong, she always told me that, she always stressed that. I’m being great, because I know that’s what she wanted”, reinforced.

The mother also revealed that Marília was very bossy and fought a lot with her brother, João Gustavo, who also participated in the Sunday interview. Even with the fights, the two always loved each other very much. “The pandemic came to unite us, it gave her time to be with her son. If she was on the road, maybe it would even be difficult”, Ruth commented.

farewell

When asked about a farewell, Marília’s mother revealed that she had the opportunity to say goodbye to the blonde. “I said goodbye to her before she left for the airport. I said “I love you” because I always do that with my kids because I know one day could be my last.” recalled Dona Ruth, visibly moved. “It’s painful. If I had known it was a goodbye I would have hugged her more, kissed her more”, he added.

She also revealed that, moments before the fatal fall, at 3:15 pm on November 5, she managed to talk to her brother, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, who was on the plane along with Mendonça. “I texted my brother and they were still flying. He replied that they were almost there. I went up [para o andar de cima da casa] and the plane crashed”, lamented. The plane that took the singer and her team to Caratinga, where she would perform on the same night, crashed around 15:30.

After the accident, Ruth was notified by her daughter’s press office that the plane had crashed, but everyone had been taken to the hospital alive. However, the reality of the case came to light after a pastor from the church he attends came to his home to reveal that the accident had been fatal. “I felt sick, even with all that strength I fainted. I think if I’ve ever had the worst day of my life, it has. It was a moment of great pain. Then it goes away and the nostalgia will remain”, said Moreira.

Grief

Despite the strength she showed throughout her conversation with Ceribelli, Dona Ruth was very moved when she spoke about how much she missed her daughter, which made her cry for two whole days after her death. She also revealed that the only reason she was able to stop was her grandson, little Léo, son of Marília with singer Murilo Huff. “I cried a lot for two days, then no. Because I have my grandson, and if he sees me crying, he’ll despair, right? The first few days I ran upstairs and cried, cried. Howled, you know? I screamed inside. And then I would wash my eyes and go play and sing his little songs with him, fall on the floor, play ball… And he dies of laughter. When there’s this little time like that, when I start to feel sad, I say: ‘Not now. Now is the time for me to play with him'”, he said.

According to the mother and brother of the queen of suffering, Léo still doesn’t know what happened and imagines that his mother is on a business trip. “We still haven’t had time to mourn to resolve the guard business”, said Mrs Ruth. When asked when she would tell the boy the truth, she said: “We go [contar para ele] slowly, he’s going to talk about the little star, the queen. The time will come, so far we haven’t had time to mourn, you know?!”.

Moreira also said that the boy reacts when he sees Mendonça’s bedroom door closed. “He wants to knock, he wants to go there, he says ‘mommy’. Then I say she’s not here, that she’s working”, took on. The child’s custody will be shared with Murilo, and Marília’s mother assured that everyone’s intention is to create the little one in the same way that Marília would. “We are family and we are going to raise Léo in the same atmosphere. Peaceful atmosphere, love, because he’s going to need us a lot”, insisted. About plans for the future, Ruth guaranteed: “We are not going to let Marília die”. Click here to watch the full interview.

new music

During the report, João Gustavo also revealed an unpublished excerpt of the song “Calculista”, recorded by Marília with her brother, who is partnered with Dom Vitor. “She was very excited about our career, proud”, declared Gustavo. Listen: