Marília Mendonça is honored with 23 meter graffiti in São Paulo

Singer Marília Mendonça, who died at age 26 in a plane crash on the 5th, in Caratinga (MG), was honored with a 23-meter-wide and 6-meter-high graffiti made by artists Paulo Terra and Edy HP.

The mural in posthumous tribute to the artist is located in the Campo Limpo neighborhood, in the south of São Paulo. The final result, which also includes the names of the other four victims of the fatal accident, Abicieli Silveira, Henrique Ribeiro, Geraldo Martins and Tarcísio Pessoa, was shared by Terra and HP on Instagram.

In the caption, the artists lamented the early death of the singer and the other crew members and wrote:

“What verses would you write to explain this? How does this song end, interrupted by the rumble of silence? What song is this out of step and out of tune, where pity is just suffering? Like any story, a song has a beginning, a middle and an end. And someone I’ve said that every song begins by looking for a way to end. The song of your life seems to have been interrupted before it finds the way. It’s so unnatural, to come to an end, without even beginning. resounding perfume to comfort a saddened garden.”

The graffiti highlights the face of Marília Mendonça and also brings the names of some of her main hits such as “Apaixonadinha”, “Graveto”, “Estrelinha”, “Todo Mundo Vai Sufrer”, among others, in addition to the phrase: “Será always a queen of suffering”.

The accident

The singer Marília Mendonça died last week as a result of a plane accident in Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais. In addition to the artist, her producer, Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros and co-pilot, Tarciso Pessoa Viana, died.

The bodies of the victims have already been buried, amid the national commotion. The sertaneja wake was opened in Goiás, it was open to the public and received thousands of fans.

Family and friends gathered on the 11th in Goiânia to attend a service held in memory of Marília Mendonça. The artist was also remembered by singers such as Gusttavo Lima and Henrique and Juliano who returned to the stage and were thrilled to pay homage to the sertaneja. Close friends of Marília, Maiara and Maraísa moved the audience when they sang one of the hits of the queen of suffering during the presentation.

Success and ‘suffering’ career

Marília was born in Cristianópolis, in Goiás, and was raised in the state capital. Her beginnings in music were as a songwriter. Among the hits she wrote before becoming famous are “Minha Herança” (João Neto & Frederico), “Much Ice, Little Whiskey” (Wesley Safadão), “Till You Return”, “Take Care of It”, “Flor eo Beija” -Flor” (Henrique & Juliano), “Being Human or an Angel” (Matheus & Kauan), “Calm” (Jorge & Mateus) and “It’s With Her I Am” (Cristiano Araújo).

She debuted as a singer in 2014 with an EP of the same name. The first single was “Impasse”, with the participation of the duo Henrique & Juliano. The debut album arrived in 2016, with “Marília Mendonça: Ao Vivo” — with the hits “Sentimento Louco” and “Infiel”.

Marília became known as the queen of “suffering” and an icon of “feminine” for speaking in her lyrics about lost loves and relationships that didn’t work out.

In March 2017, came the second complete project, “Realidade”, which had more hits, such as “Amante Não Tem Lar” and “De Quem É A Culpa”. The DVD “Todos Os Cantos” came out in 2019 and was again a hit, reaching the top of the lists in Brazil.

One of the singer’s most recent projects was “Patroas”, with the duo Maiara and Maraisa. The tour was announced in October this year and tickets were already on sale for a tour in 2022. During the pandemic, the singer broke a record with a live that registered more than 3.3 million people at the same time and even helped the sertaneja putting 34 songs in Spotify’s Top 200.

Marília Mendonça leaves behind a son, Léo, who will be two years old in December, as a result of her relationship with singer Murilo Huff.