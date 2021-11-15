Marília Mendonça leaves more than 300 songs for the new wave of ‘feminejo’ | celebrities

Disclosure Marília Mendonça died at age 23

The death of Marília Mendonça shook the country, in a commotion worthy of a queen. What she was, in fact: crowned by millions of fans, she became the majesty of music, of suffering. Despite her brief stage career – the singer debuted her solo work in 2015 -, she won a captive seat in the pantheon of great national artists and left a legacy. One of your greatest wishes. He composed, sang, inspired and opened the country’s gate to the vast female universe; what made it unique. The plane crash took the artist, who was only 26 years old. Marilia Mendonça’s impact on music, however, lasts forever.

collection

Born in Cristianópolis, Goiás, Marília Mendonça had a simple childhood and adolescence. He composed his first song when he was just 12 years old. Since then, that number has increased exponentially. According to data from Ecad (Central Office of Collection and Distribution), the artist has 324 songs registered under her name, in addition to 391 recordings (her and partner’s) registered. The organ itself states that Marília was “an essential artist for the sertanejo.”

Unique partnerships

Marília Mendonça left several songs in partnership with other artists, ready to be released in the future. According to the singer’s team, there are at least five works: with Dom Vittor and Gustavo (the artist’s younger brother), Hugo and Guilherme, the Mexican singer Dulce María, Guilherme and Santiago, in addition to Ludmilla. The tour of the Patrons, the most recent project, which would be held with Maiara and Maraisa, remains undefined. According to Marília’s advisors, so far there is no provision for taxes and other tributes.

new compositions

Among the objects found in the aircraft that crashed in Minas Gerais, was a notebook by Marília Mendonça. In it, the artist sketched ideas and lyrics for new compositions. According to the singer’s family lawyer, Luiz Maurício, informed the press, the object was destined for her family. “It’s still too early. It will have to be very well evaluated”, he said, at the time, referring to the possibility of the lyrics being recorded by other artists.

Open gate: the female disciples

Greater authority in the “feminejo” movement (in general, country music made by women and for women), Marília Mendonça was an important player in establishing the list of artists that emerged in the same period, such as singers Maiara and Maraisa and Simone and Simaria, for example. More than that, it paved the way and inspired a new crop of female singers in the segment. Among the heiresses is 23-year-old Yasmin Santos. “It was and will continue to be my greatest inspiration,” she said about Marília.

Others considered heirs to Marília’s legacy are Lauana Prado, 32 years old; and Luiza, from the duo with Maurílio, 29 years old. “I love you in all corners. I take you with me to all corners. I applaud you in all corners! Marilia Mendonça didn’t ‘was’, she is. And she will forever be the greatest of the greatest”, honored the artist. The list also includes Mariana, from the duo with Matheus, as well as the duo Júlia and Rafaela, sisters, 19 years old: “Thank you for everything you did for music and for all the women in Brazil”.

reverence to women

Even before her debut on stage, Marília Mendonça already had an impact on the universe of the sertanejo, giving a female perspective to stories sung by men. He composed several successful hits by renowned duos, such as Henrique and Juliano (“Take care of her”, among others), Jorge and Matheus (“Calm”), João Neto and Frederico (“Minha Herança”) and Matheus and Kauan (“Uncertainty”). “Today I can visualize the magnitude of it,” she said in her latest interview with “Fantastico”: “Vision of a woman behind a man singing. Ideal setting for everything the women were waiting for.”

brother follows in the footsteps of the queen

Marília’s brother, João Gustavo, follows in the star’s footsteps in his musical career. Encouraging, she was responsible for launching the youngest, 20 years old. The boy is paired with Dom Vittor. In the repertoire, the two have a composition by Murillo Huff, singer and father of Marília’s son, Léo, who is almost two years old. The singer, of course, was not left out of the first work of the sponsored duo and recorded an unprecedented song with them, not yet released.

she will name the hospital

The hospital where the artist was born, in Cristianópolis, 90 km from Goiânia, should be named after the singer. The initiative came from the mayor of the city, Juliana Costa (DEM). “I’m going to send a bill to the Chamber, set up a meeting with the base councilors. I’m sure it will be approved”, she commented to the press, after the death of Marília Mendonça.

serial inspiration

Marília Mendonça Mendonça was Alice Wegmann’s inspiration to compose the character Raíssa, in the series “Rensga Hits”, which is in preparation for Globoplay. The actress said that there was even a planned participation of the singer. “Marília was by far the artist I heard the most this year, the one I followed every single day in the stories, the one I studied the way to speak, to sit, to be. Marília was a lot, she was the whole of Brazil, she was all that world wanted to sing,” shared Alice.