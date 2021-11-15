Marília Mendonça’s mother explains why she doesn’t cry after her daughter’s death: “I have my grandson”

According to Ruth Moreira, Marília Mendonça sent messages minutes before the aircraft crashed

Mother of Marília Mendonça, Ruth Moreira spoke for the first time about her daughter’s death in an interview with Fantastic this Sunday (14). With a calm face, she said that she is holding her ground.

According to the mother of the sertaneja, it is necessary to remain firm to take care of Leo, the singer’s son.

“I cried a lot for two days. I have my grandson, if he sees me crying he will despair. If I had known it was a goodbye, I would have hugged her more, kissed her more.”

In the report, the mother of the countrywoman showed details of the singer’s intimacy in her mansion in Goiânia. She was where the family lived. “She’s here, in every bit of this house”, stated.

Next to the youngest son, João Gustavo, the mother of Marília Mendonça also revealed that they exchanged messages minutes before the aircraft crashed.

“She was responding from inside the plane. And she said: ‘we are landing’‘, she remembers. The singer didn’t give any sign that something wrong was going on.

VENT

Mrs Ruth, mother of the late singer Marília Mendonça, published this Sunday (14) an excerpt of a gospel song to allude to his pain.

The businesswoman selected the song ‘It will be worth it’ to show that he clung to the faith to overcome the lack of the heiress, victim of a plane crash last Friday (5).