Marília Mendonça’s mother says her grandson still doesn’t know about the singer’s death: ‘For him, his mother went to work’ | Fantastic

The two talked with Renata Ceribelli at the house where Marília lived with the whole family — the mother, stepfather, brother and son, Léo, aged 1 year and 11 months. They talked about what they miss most: Marília’s laugh.

“She always laughed out loud. Everything about her was very intense. You can hear her laugh in your heart, because she’s here in every corner of this house. She’s here, every little bit reminds her a lot,” says Ruth.

João Gustavo said that despite the pain, it is Ruth who has consoled everyone in the family. “I’m comforting my friends, my family, because she wanted me to be strong (…) I always said this: ‘Mom, you’re strong. Mom, you’re stronger than me.’ she wanted,” explains the singer’s mother.

Ruth also says a big motivation for being strong is her grandson, Léo, who she doesn’t want to be affected by the family’s feelings of pain and longing.

“I cried a lot for two days, not later. Because I have my grandson, and if he sees me crying, he’ll despair, right? The first few days I ran upstairs and cried, cried. Howled, you know? I screamed inside. then I would wash my eyes and go play and sing his little songs with him, fall on the floor, play ball… And he just laughs. it’s time for me to play with him,”‘ he says.

Leo still doesn’t know that his mother died. Ruth says the boy believes his mother is working and intends to tell about the tragedy “slowly”.

“He still doesn’t understand what’s going on. For him, his mother went to work, as we always told him: ‘Mother is working’. Because if he looks at her bedroom door closed, he says ‘Mommy’. He wants to go there, he wants to knock, he wants to go in. Sometimes I would go in with him, I would say: ‘Mom isn’t here, no, Mom is working,” he says.

João Gustavo, Marília’s brother, says that they are still thinking about the best way to tell the boy, who turns 2 years old in December, about the death of his mother: “We’ve already thought of several ways, right? I even mentioned these to my mother: we’re going to talk about the little star, about the queen. His mother went a queen was a queen in Brazil, she was the queen of Brazil”.

Ruth also said that she hasn’t had “time to have a grieving” yet, because she spent the week in meetings to resolve issues such as Léo’s custody. The decision was her main urgency and was resolved: the boy will continue to live with his grandmother. The father, country singer Murilo Huff, agreed to share custody with Ruth.

“We are family and we are going to raise Léo in the same atmosphere here. Peace and love, because he will need us a lot”, guarantees the boy’s grandmother alongside Murilo.

