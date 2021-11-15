Marília Mendonça’s mother says that her grandson doesn’t know about the singer’s death: ‘For him, his mother went to work’

In an interview with Fantástico, on TV Globo, the mother of Marília Mendonça, lady Ruth Moreira, spoke about the singer’s death, the period of mourning and her grandson, Léo, one year and 11 months old, the result of the relationship between the countryman and the singer Murilo Huff.

Ruth, and the brother of marilia, João Gustavo, received Renata Ceribelli at the house where the artist I lived with the whole family — the mother, the stepfather, the brother and the son. For the singer’s mother, the daughter is in every corner of the property. “She always laughed out loud. Everything about her was very intense. We can hear her laugh in our hearts, because she is here in every corner of this house. She’s here, every little bit reminds her a lot”, he said.

According to João Gustavo, owner Ruth is who has consoled everyone in the family. “I am comforting my friends, my family, because she wanted me to be strong (…) I always said this: ‘Mother, you are strong. Mom, you are stronger than me.’ I’m being because I know that’s what she wanted,” she said. Ruth.

About the mourning after the death of the daughter, Mrs. Ruth revealed that he tries not to suffer in front of his grandson. “I cried a lot for two days, then no. Because I have my grandson, and if he sees me crying, he’ll despair, right? The first few days I ran upstairs and cried, cried. Howled, you know? I screamed inside. And then I would wash my eyes and go play and sing his little songs with him, fall on the floor, play ball… And he dies of laughter. When there’s this little time like that, when I start to feel sad, I say: ‘Not now. Now is the time for me to play with him”,’ he revealed.

According to owner Ruth, little Leo still doesn’t know that his mother is dead. The boy believes that his mother is working and, according to his grandmother, the tragedy will be told “slowly”. “He still doesn’t understand what’s going on. For him, the mother went to work, as we always told him: ‘The mother is working’. Because if he looks at her bedroom door closed, he says ‘mommy’. He wants to go there, he wants to knock, he wants to enter. Sometimes I would go in with him, say: ‘Mom isn’t here, no, Mom is working’, he reported.

According to João Gustavo, the family is still thinking about the best way to tell the boy about the death of the queen of suffering. “We’ve already thought of several ways, right? I even commented to my mother these days: we are going to talk about the little star, talk about the queen. His mother was a queen in Brazil, she was the queen of Brazil”, he stated.

owner Ruth he also said that he did not have “time to mourn”, because he spent the week in meetings to resolve issues such as custody of his grandson. In consensus with Leo’s father, Murilo Huff, the mother of marilia will have shared custody with the singer. Besides, the little one will continue to live with his grandmother. “We are family and we are going to raise Léo in the same atmosphere here. Peace and love, because he’s going to need us a lot”, he concluded.

know more

+ Video: Because of debt, a woman throws gasoline and sets fire to an elderly person

+ 3-year-old child that Danni Suzuki rescued dies; actress laments

+ MMA fighter undergoes surgery to remove testicle after knee knee

+ Scientists discover causes of Alzheimer’s progression in the brain

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence