Marília Mendonça’s uncle sent a message to her mother moments before the accident: ‘Almost landing’ | Fantastic

“So I went upstairs, I was calm. I think that after I went upstairs, the accident happened. And the mother starts to feel, right? I started to feel sick before the news arrived”, she recalls.

João Gustavo, Marília’s brother, revealed how the news reached the family’s house and who was responsible for informing Ruth that her daughter and brother had died. Upon learning of the tragedy, she fainted.

“I didn’t know what I was doing. I lost all sense. It was the pastor who was here to give us the news, praying. And then, when they spoke, she got sick”, says João Gustavo .

During the coverage of the rescue work, it was possible to see the removal of Marília’s personal effects from the aircraft, including a notebook that was given to the family. Ruth says that she still hasn’t been able to open it and that surely it must contain new songs by the singer.

“I’ll stay strong without messing with her little things. The times I miss her a lot, I go there, hug her pillow, smell her pillow. I go to her closet to smell her clothes. I go out and close the bedroom door.” .

Ruth’s birthday was the day before the accident, and Marília paid a tribute to her mother, giving her a breakfast basket with flowers.

“If I knew it was a farewell, I would have hugged her more. I would have kissed her more, you know? But that memory was the last one she left. She was happy,” recalls Ruth.

