Married for 17 years, Lázaro Ramos and Taís Araújo pose nude and talk about open marriage

Married for 17 years, actors Lázaro Ramos and Taís Araújo spoke with the magazine Ela, from the newspaper ‘O Globo’, and opened the door on their relationship. In addition to the conversation, the couple also posed nude for the article.

Tais and Lázaro confessed that they don’t think about opening the relationship. “I’m not in the least able to have an open marriage,” said the actress. “I don’t know how to live any other way, but I admire those who have this freedom to live other relationships. For me, it’s spiritual evolution, and I’m not spiritually evolved in that sense,” he added.

“In theory, a monogamy doesn’t make any sense to me. But, in practice, that’s what it does”, said Taís. Lazarus, in turn, agreed with his wife. “Each wedding makes sense in its own way. It is not a criticism of anyone or other formats”, he stated.

Asked if they would agree to have a threesome, Lázaro played with the newspaper report. “It’s an invitation? I thought it was strong. I thought it went far”, he said, in a joking tone. “Let’s analyze it”, said Taís, ironically.

Following the invitation, the couple engaged in a conversation about keeping sex alive in a 17-year relationship. “There are stages that are wonderful, and others that are not. When it’s not so cool, you go to work to move. But, in a 17-year marriage, there are important things besides sex”, said the actress. “There are a lot of surprises. Suddenly, there’s a giant wish out of nowhere,” added Ramos.

“You have to try to discover other things, other accessories. I’m about to buy new underwear and she’ll go crazy”, joked Lázaro. “Don’t give me these things! It makes me want to laugh,” countered Taís.

