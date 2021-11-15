Maurício Mattar’s daughter exhibits a beard and bomb on the web; look! | Fame | Online Diary

Singer Petra, daughter of actor Maurício Mattar, draws sighs from internet users by posting bikini clicks on social networks.

The 26-year-old singer even said that her relationship with her father was toxic and that they spent over a year and a half without talking. In May of this year, they spoke again.

This week, Petra Mattar played a joke and posted a photo on social media in which she appears with her face painted with a fake beard. In the background, a photo of bearded Maurício Mattar, when he played one of the most popular characters on TV, Dom Fernão, from the soap opera “A Padroeira” (2001), on TV Globo.

“Friday came and I found this photo of the day I decided to imitate my Father @mauriciomattar 😂 good holiday everyone kkkkkkkkkk”, he wrote in the photo caption.

In the comments, Maurício Mattar reacted with good humor and praised his daughter. “Look at Dom Fernão (laughs). Very good”, wrote the actor.

He also posted the same photo on his Instagram and wrote: “@petra found this photo of the villain Dom Fernão from the soap opera “A Padroeira” now I’m in doubt … which of the 2 is the real one??”.

Netizens commented. “Identical”, “You are very similar”, “It looked like your father”, among others.