Mauro Cezar enters the sights of a São Paulo broadcaster and may return to closed TV after 11 months

Journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira is close to returning to pay TV. According to the portal, “Notícias da TV”, the sports commentator ex-ESPN Brasil received a first contact from Jovem Pan to participate in the company’s broadcasts. A well-known radio station, Jovem Pan will now have a channel on closed television. Mauro currently owns a YouTube channel and has a contract with SBT for some games in the Champions and Libertadores League.

+ TABLE OF BRASILEIRÃO: See your club’s score and know the games

The portal reported that the journalist received a proposal, however, he has not responded yet. Mauro should only sign with the São Paulo station if he can reconcile his life as a youtuber. Its social network channel already has more than 600 thousand subscribers, as well as its Twitter profile collects more than one million followers.

In fact, this was the reason that removed Mauro Cezar from the Disney Group, in December 2020. After Cade’s decision to unify the ESPN Brasil and Fox Sports channels, the company underwent a profound reformulation. Among the changes, Disney sought to agree with its journalists an exclusivity contract, which alienated personalities such as Benjamin Back and Mauro. Both use their social networks to comment on matches, as well as have contracts with other media companies.

Mauro left the channel in the first days of January 2021. By working freelance with SBT, the communicator would not have to leave Champions and Libertadores exhibitions to settle with Jovem Pan. Besides him, Bejamin Back would be in the crosshairs of the company as well. The idea would be to form a new “Fox Sports Radio”.

Jovem Pan News has already guaranteed the transmission of the match between Athletico Paranaense and Atlético Mineiro, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão 2021. This will be the new broadcaster’s first game and can only happen because of the “Mandante Law”.