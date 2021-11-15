Mauro Cezar: Flamengo, with Ceni, scored 4 in Renato who, at Flamengo, returned – 11/14/2021

Renato took the four of Rogério Ceni when Grêmio hosted Flamengo at the 2020 Brazilian Championship.

This Sunday, at Morumbi, Renato, in charge of the carioca team, played 4-0 at São Paulo, directed precisely by Ceni. Being in Flamengo today is what makes the difference. That’s if the trainer is even minimally capable.

The São Paulo disstructure needs no further explanation. It was enough to see the 4-0 suffered against the Flamengo fans at home and against 44 thousand Tricolors.

Interestingly, the score was opened with Gabigol at 26 seconds after Andreas Pereira’s ball recovery near the opposing area. It was one of the characteristics of Flamengo de Ceni. And from Jorge Jesus.

The distance between the casts is evident. Flamengo is thinking about the Libertadores final, on the 27th, against Palmeiras. The performance and the rout, even without four holders and losing another in the first half, was invigorating.

It remains for the tricolors to pick up the pieces. Yes, so that any new defeats do not put the team in the quicksand of the relegation zone with a few rounds to go before the end of this disastrous championship.

Follow Mauro Cezar on Twitter

Follow Mauro Cezar on Instagram

Follow Mauro Cezar on Facebook

Subscribe to Mauro Cezar’s YouTube Channel